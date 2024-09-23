Veteran goalkeeper would be ‘ready’ if Barcelona come calling for Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is considering their choices for the remainder of the season, as captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is likely to be unavailable.



They may opt to bring in a free agent immediately, seek a new signing in January, or continue to trust Inaki Pena.



Several unattached goalkeepers are available for signing, and Alvaro Valles, who has been associated with Barcelona, is currently not active with Las Palmas.



There are also rumors that they could attempt to convince Wojciech Szczesny to come out of retirement.