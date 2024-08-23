Vice-Chancellor holds reception for UCC Youngsters

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: ucc.edu.com

The players and staff of UCC Youngsters FC enjoyed a dinner reception as they prepared for the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League season.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, attended the event and encouraged the team to excel in the upcoming league, promising the university’s full support.



He emphasized the importance of preparation, discipline, and following their training regimen.



Team captain Lucas Tatul and Head of the Sports Section, Miss Janet Bekoe, expressed gratitude for the support.



The season begins on September 27, 2024, with UCC Youngsters facing Asekem FC.