Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President, has extended his congratulations to the victorious Hasaacas Ladies, winners of the 2023/24 Women's Premier League.



Dr Bawumia is eager to welcome the Ghanaian champions as they gear up for the WAFU Zone B Championship and the CAF Women's Champions League.



Encouraging the team to surpass their previous achievements, he



Read full articleacknowledged their outstanding performance in the recent Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.