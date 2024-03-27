Victor Boniface ranked best African performer in Europe

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Victor Boniface, the Super Eagles striker, has been recognized as the highest-rated African player in the Top 5 leagues in Europe, according to WhoScored.com.



Despite being sidelined for more than three months, the Bayer Leverkusen forward holds an impressive rating of 7.81, surpassing all other African players in the top European leagues.



Victor Boniface, the Nigerian international, has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen since his transfer from Royale Union SG last summer, contributing significantly to their success in the Bundesliga.



He emerged as the top scorer for Bayer this season, registering 16 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across various competitions.



Additionally, his exceptional performances led to him winning the Bundesliga Rookie of The Month award for four consecutive months.