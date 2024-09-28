Victor Boniface vs. Ademola Lookman: Who deserves the CAF Player of the Year award?

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Sports Ration

The competition for the esteemed CAF African Player of the Year award is intensifying, with two exceptional Nigerian forwards—Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman—standing out as top candidates. Both athletes have had impressive seasons, raising the question of who is more deserving of the accolade.



Victor Boniface has made a significant impact since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise, becoming one of Europe's most effective strikers. In his inaugural season in Germany, he achieved an impressive tally of 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.



His sharp finishing and commanding presence in the penalty area played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal.



On the other hand, Ademola Lookman has had a remarkable season with Atalanta. The winger was pivotal to the team's achievements, netting 15 goals and assisting eight times across all competitions.



His standout performance came in the Europa League final, where he scored a stunning hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, helping Atalanta secure their first-ever European title.