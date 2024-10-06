Victor Osimhen missing as Eguavoen names Super Eagles squad for 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has announced a 24-man squad for the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial double-header against Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



The roster includes important players such as Captain William Troost-Ekong, in-form striker Ademola Lookman, and winger Moses Simon as Nigeria gears up for these vital matches.



Selected wing-backs include defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi, while goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye will be responsible for keeping the net secure.



The defense is bolstered by the addition of Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Calvin Bassey, both of whom compete in the English Premier League.