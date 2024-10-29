Victor Osimhen scores as Galatasaray beat title rivals Besiktas

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Victor Osimhen made a significant impact by scoring in Galatasaray's 2-1 win against Besiktas during a vital top-of-the-table encounter.



The Super Eagles forward netted the crucial goal that secured all three points for his team in the season's first Istanbul derby.



At Rams Park, Galatasaray took an early lead with a goal from Davinson Sanchez, which energized the home team. Osimhen,



Read full article.who recently joined the club, scored his first derby goal in the 67th minute, extending the lead to 2-0.



Besiktas attempted a late comeback, with Ernest Muci scoring a consolation goal in the 94th minute, but it was not enough to alter the result. Galatasaray maintained their lead, with Osimhen's goal proving pivotal in reinforcing their position at the top of the league.



This victory strengthens Okan Buruk’s squad in the title race, and Osimhen’s performance sends a clear message to their competitors. His goal in the derby is expected to enhance Galatasaray’s confidence as they strive to stay at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig.