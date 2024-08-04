Victor scores twice as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in US friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: BBC

Pau Victor netted two goals as Barcelona emerged victorious against Spanish rivals and La Liga titleholders Real Madrid in a friendly match held in the United States of America.



Real Madrid was missing England's Jude Bellingham and France's Kylian Mbappe, who did not join the team's US tour following their participation in the European Championship in Germany.



The first El Clasico of the season took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the game was temporarily halted due to severe weather conditions after 12 minutes.



Following a delay of over an hour, the match resumed, and Barcelona seized the lead just before halftime when 22-year-old forward Victor scored with a header from Robert Lewandowski's pass.