Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
2024-10-28
Video: Cameras identify two culprits in racist abuse of Lamine Yamal during El Clasico
Movistar+ has released footage showing two individuals involved in the abuse of the 17-year-old
The match on Saturday night between Real Madrid and Barcelona was an exciting event, though the last thirty minutes proved challenging for Madrid supporters, showcasing some exceptional football.
Unfortunately, the atmosphere was marred by incidents of racial abuse directed at Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati.
A significant moment occurred when Lamine Yamal celebrated his goal,
Read full articleBarcelona's third, near the corner at the Bernabeu, prompting derogatory shouts including racial slurs.
Movistar+ has released footage showing two individuals involved in the abuse of the 17-year-old.
Real Madrid, La Liga, and Vinicius Junior have all condemned these actions and are collaborating with law enforcement to identify those responsible for such despicable behavior.
In a previous case, a Mallorca fan received a 12-month sentence for displaying a racist banner aimed at Vinicius, suggesting that similar consequences may await the offenders in this incident.