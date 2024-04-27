Video: Fatawu Issahaku leads Leicester City's Premier League promotion jubilation

Sports News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger, Fatawu Issahaku, played a pivotal role in Leicester City's celebration of their promotion to the Premier League, as depicted in a video discovered by Footballghana.com.



The footage captures Issahaku sharing in the excitement of their promotion news with his teammates, displaying his visible delight. As an essential member of the team throughout the season, the young Ghanaian winger celebrated this significant achievement alongside his fellow players.



Leicester City's return to the Premier League was secured when Leeds United suffered a 4-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium on Friday evening. Currently leading the Championship title race, the Foxes have the opportunity to secure the top spot as early as Monday if third-placed Ipswich Town loses to Hull City on Saturday.



Fatawu has been a revelation for Leicester City this season, featuring in 38 games, scoring six goals, and providing twelve assists in the Championship. His remarkable performance, including a hat trick against Southampton on Tuesday, has further endeared him to the loyal Leicester City supporters.



As the team prepares for their final two Championship matches, they will face Preston on April 29th and Blackburn on May 4th.



