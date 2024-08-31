You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975745

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

Villa survive Leicester fightback to edge narrow win

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Saturday's victory was Villa's 16th away from home in the top flight under Unai Emery Saturday's victory was Villa's 16th away from home in the top flight under Unai Emery

Aston Villa withstood a determined second-half resurgence from Leicester City, securing a slender victory at King Power Stadium under the management of Unai Emery.

The visitors were in control during the first half and took a well-deserved lead just before the 30-minute mark, as Amadou Onana capitalized on a meticulously executed free-kick routine involving Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

Leicester showed marked improvement after the interval; however, Villa unexpectedly extended their lead when Jhon Duran, who had recently replaced Ollie Watkins, scored with a looping header over Mads Hermansen, marking his second goal of the season.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment