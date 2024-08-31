Villa survive Leicester fightback to edge narrow win

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: BBC

Aston Villa withstood a determined second-half resurgence from Leicester City, securing a slender victory at King Power Stadium under the management of Unai Emery.



The visitors were in control during the first half and took a well-deserved lead just before the 30-minute mark, as Amadou Onana capitalized on a meticulously executed free-kick routine involving Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.



Leicester showed marked improvement after the interval; however, Villa unexpectedly extended their lead when Jhon Duran, who had recently replaced Ollie Watkins, scored with a looping header over Mads Hermansen, marking his second goal of the season.