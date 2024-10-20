Vincent Kompany hails Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich impact ahead of reunion

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Bayern Munich is well aware of Hansi Flick's capabilities as they prepare to take on Barcelona next week.



The two football giants will clash in Catalonia on October 23 in a crucial UEFA Champions League match.



This will be Flick's first encounter with his former club, as he embarks on a promising journey at Barcelona following his summer transfer to La Liga.



The 59-year-old had a remarkable tenure at Bayern, securing consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2020 and 2021, along with a memorable Champions League victory in 2020.