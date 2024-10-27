Vinicius Junior claps back at Gavi with Ballon d’Or reminder

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shared a playful message following the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.



The match ended in a disappointing 4-0 loss for Los Blancos at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Barcelona scoring all four goals in the second half, extending their lead at the top of the league to six points.



Despite the high stakes,



Read full articlethe game was largely free of controversy, although Carlo Ancelotti expressed frustration towards the Barcelona bench.



Fans noticed a moment between rivals Gavi and Vinicius Jr, where Gavi made a four-finger gesture to signify the score. In response, Vinicius Jr remarked, “Yes, yes, but on Monday I’m going for the Ballon d’Or,” according to El Chiringuito.



Vinicius Jr is a strong contender for his first Ballon d’Or title, having played a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League victories last season.