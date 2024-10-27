You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1999076

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vinicius Junior claps back at Gavi with Ballon d’Or reminder

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Vinicius Junior Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shared a playful message following the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

The match ended in a disappointing 4-0 loss for Los Blancos at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Barcelona scoring all four goals in the second half, extending their lead at the top of the league to six points.

Despite the high stakes,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment