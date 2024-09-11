Vinicius Junior explains why is form for Brazil is so much worse than for Real Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid and Brazil star, returns to Madrid under a cloud following Brazil's disappointing loss to Paraguay.



This defeat marked the first victory for Los Rojiblancos over Brazil in 16 years, leaving Brazil with only three wins in their first eight matches and four losses.



The Brazilian media once again criticized Vinicius for not replicating his club performance on the international stage.



However, he addressed the press after the match, stating, "We are determined to change this situation in Brazil. Everyone should take time to reflect on what we need to improve and how we can perform better."