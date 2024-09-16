Vinicius Junior feeling ‘increasingly alone’ at Real Madrid – camp believes he only has one ally left

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Vinicius Junior, the star of Real Madrid, concluded the previous season on a high note, having scored in his second Champions League final within three years and eyeing a Ballon d’Or nomination.



However, discussions at the Santiago Bernabeu have taken a negative turn, affecting his performance.



On Saturday night, Vinicius was once again in the spotlight, as his celebration aimed at silencing the Real Sociedad fans became a topic of debate in the Madrid media. Notably, Real Madrid icon Pedja Mijatovic expressed his discontent, voicing frustration over Vinicius's provocative behavior.