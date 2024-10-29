Vinicius Junior sends out warning shot after missing out on Ballon d’Or – ‘They are not ready’

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has issued a strong message to the football world after finishing as the runner-up in the Ballon d'Or voting, asserting that he will return stronger.



Entering the week, he was widely expected to win, with the club and Nike preparing to celebrate his anticipated victory by adorning their Madrid stores in gold.



However, upon learning he did



not secure the award, Vinicius and the team opted to skip the gala in Paris, feeling disrespected, which also led to the cancellation of their planned after-party.



Following the announcement, Vinicius took to Twitter/X to express his determination, stating, “I’ll do it 10x if I need to. They are not ready.” Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for this setback to motivate his star player and the team, especially after a tough loss in El Clasico.



Although Ancelotti won the manager of the year award, he was absent from the event, using Twitter/X to thank Vinicius for his efforts.