Vision FC appoints Nana Kweku Agyemang as head coach; Hamza Obeng to assist him

Vision FC, a newly-promoted team in the Ghana Premier League, has introduced Nana Kweku Agyemang as their new Head Coach.

Agyemang, 46 years old, will officially start his role on 1 July 2024 with a two-year contract, and the club has the choice to extend for another year.

Hamza Obeng, the previous coach who guided the team to promotion, will support Agyemang due to lacking the necessary certification for the Ghana Premier League.

This appointment is crucial as Vision FC gears up for their debut season in the league.

