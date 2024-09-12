You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980671

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang targets top four in debut season

Vision FC's head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has established an ambitious goal for the club's inaugural season in the Ghana Premier League, targeting a top-four finish.

After securing promotion by winning the Division One League Zone 3 last season, the team is eager to leave a mark in the top tier.

In their first match in the Premier League, Vision FC ended in a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Agyemang expressed his aspirations, stating, "I want Vision FC to be in the top 4. I want people to see that Vision is not just here to fill the ranks; we aim to be a significant force in the Ghana Premier League.

My goal is to lead Vision FC to the top 4, and from there, we can set new objectives."

