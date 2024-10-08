Vision FC congratulate former captain Michael Baidoo for earning first Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision Football Club, a participant in the Ghana Premier League, has extended its congratulations to former captain Michael Baidoo following his inaugural call-up to the Ghana national team.



Baidoo represented Vision FC from 2015 to 2017 during their time in the lower divisions of Ghanaian football.



The 25-year-old forward from Elfsborg received a late invitation from Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan, scheduled for this week and early next week.