You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948823
sports

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC crowned Division One League Zone III champions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Vision FC Vision FC

Vision FC clinched the Division One League Zone III title with a hard-fought victory against Akim Tafo Susubiribi FC in their last game of the season.

They began the match with a strong attacking approach, aiming to score an early goal.

In the fourth minute, Daniel Yemoh missed a header from Suraj Musah's cross, which could have given them the lead.

Yemoh had another opportunity ten minutes later, but he failed to connect with a cross from Patrick Mensah inside the six-yard box.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment