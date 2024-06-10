Vision FC crowned Division One League Zone III champions

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC clinched the Division One League Zone III title with a hard-fought victory against Akim Tafo Susubiribi FC in their last game of the season.



They began the match with a strong attacking approach, aiming to score an early goal.



In the fourth minute, Daniel Yemoh missed a header from Suraj Musah's cross, which could have given them the lead.



Yemoh had another opportunity ten minutes later, but he failed to connect with a cross from Patrick Mensah inside the six-yard box.