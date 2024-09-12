You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980629

Vision FC intensify preparations ahead of Accra Lions showdown

Vision FC is ramping up its preparations for the eagerly awaited Ghana Premier League clash with Accra Lions this Sunday.

The 'Ewoo Boys' are gearing up for a challenging match on September 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams are eager to secure their first victory of the 2024/25 season, with Vision FC having drawn 0-0 against Berekum Chelsea, while Accra Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Medeama.

The newly promoted side has been sharing images from their training sessions on social media in anticipation of the weekend's match.

