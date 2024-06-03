Vision FC secure historic promotion to Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Vision FC has officially secured their promotion to the top-flight league in Ghana for the first time. They achieved this milestone after a hard-fought victory against Uncle T FC.



The team, also known as the 'Ewo Keke' lads, emerged as the winners of Division One League Zone III, guaranteeing their spot in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



In their crucial match, Vision FC displayed an impressive performance, defeating Uncle T FC 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex.



Gideon Offei Ofori, a talented winger, scored the opening goal with a powerful header in the 41st minute. Although the visitors managed to equalize in the 60th minute, Vision FC's qualification hopes remained intact.