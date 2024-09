Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: www.gistmefirst.com

Vision FC, Ghana Premier League debutants, aim to maintain their unbeaten record in Matchweek 3 against Legon Cities on September 21, 2024, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Complex. They have:



- Held Berekum Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at home

- Secured a 2-0 away win against Accra Lions



Vision FC has shown impressive Premier League credentials with a strong start in the top flight.