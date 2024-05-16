WAFU B U17: Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston applauds Ivory Coast after 5-1 victory

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Following the 5-1 victory against Ivory Coast in the opening match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations, Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston commended the Ivorian team for their strong performance.



Joseph Narbi scored twice, while Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah also found the back of the net, securing a convincing win for the Ghana U17 squad.



In a post-game interview, Coach Kingston recognized the tough challenge posed by the Ivorian team, highlighting their quality. Despite the clear victory, he pointed out the difficulties his team encountered during the match.



"It’s a pleasure. We must savor this moment. It was a tough match. The Ivorians were a formidable opponent. They made it challenging for us. We struggled to control the game due to their style of play. I am thrilled. Ghanaians should celebrate this victory against a strong team," Coach Laryea Kingston stated.



With the win over Ivory Coast, the Black Starlets will now turn their attention to their upcoming match against Benin in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations tournament.