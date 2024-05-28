WAFU B U17: Black Starlets eye bronze medal ahead of Nigeria clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Starlets of Ghana, the national U17 team, are on the verge of securing a medal in the WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations.



Despite failing to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations, Ghana is determined to face their rivals, the Super Eaglets of Nigeria, in hopes of claiming the bronze.



Head coach Laryea Kingston has resigned, but step-in coach Nana Agyemang is confident that the team is prepared for the upcoming clash against Nigeria after a challenging week.