Source: Ghanasoccernet

WAFU B U17: Burkina Faso claims top spot after triumph over Cote d'Ivoire in final

Burkina Faso clinched the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament title after defeating Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 in a thrilling final at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The Young Stallions' dominant performance throughout the competition was highlighted by their flawless display in the decisive match.

Coach Oscar Barro's team showcased their superiority on the field, leaving no questions about their skills.

Rising star Ashraf Loukman Tapsoba was instrumental in the final, scoring two crucial goals to secure victory over the young Ivorians.

