WAFU B U17 Championship: Burkina Faso game is the most important game for us – Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Laryea Kingston, emphasized the significance of the upcoming semi-final match against Burkina Faso at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



He stated that his team would put in their best efforts to secure a victory.



The match between Ghana and Burkina Faso will take place tomorrow at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with a kick-off time of 4 pm.



Both teams will not only be competing for a spot in the final but also for qualification to the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.