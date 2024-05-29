WAFU B U17 Championship: Nigeria beat Ghana’s Black Starlets to win third place

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship saw the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria secure a third-place finish with a 3-2 victory over the Black Starlets of Ghana.



Despite missing out on a spot in the finals, both teams displayed their determination in a closely contested match.



Nigeria took an early lead but Ghana managed to equalize and even take the lead.



However, Nigeria fought back and levelled the score before ultimately securing the win with a goal from Abdulmuiz Adeleke. As a result, the Black Starlets had to settle for fourth place in the tournament.