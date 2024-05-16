WAFU B U17: I chose every single player in the squad - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, the coach of the Black Starlets, has disclosed that he personally handpicked each member of the 20-man squad that will represent Ghana in the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Ghana.



Revealing the final roster before their first match against Cote d’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Kingston highlighted the rigorous selection process and his steadfast dedication to forming the strongest team possible.



"I personally selected every player in this squad. It was a challenging task. It has been a tough journey from the beginning. I have been persistent and resolute," Kingston expressed in an interview with Joy Sports.



He went on to explain, "Sure, if someone recommends a player, I would like to assess the player first. If I believe the player can contribute to our objectives, why not? I have fought for this and believe me, every player you see in the squad now is my choice. I handpicked each player, but it was not an easy process, I must admit."



As the team prepares for their debut match against Ivory Coast and aims to qualify for the 2025 U17 AFCON, Kingston's thorough selection process highlights the team's determination to excel. Their journey commences with the opening game before taking on Benin on Tuesday.



Ghana is looking to leverage the competition to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament that has eluded them for the past seven years.