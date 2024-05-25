You are here: HomeSports2024 05 25Article 1942370

Source: Ghanasoccernet

WAFU B U17: Laryea Kingston eager for victory against Burkina Faso

Ghana U17 coach, Laryea Kingston, emphasizes that the main objective for the Black Starlets is to secure a spot in the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

They are set to face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone U17 Cup of Nations.

A victory in this match would mark their return to the tournament after a hiatus since 2017.

Despite being eliminated by Burkina Faso in the same stage in 2022, Kingston clarifies that revenge is not their motivation.

