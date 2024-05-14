WAFU B U17 Nations Cup: Laryea Kingston confident Black Starlets will host and win

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets, has shown unwavering determination as his team prepares to host and participate in the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Nations Cup.



Kingston has stressed the team's goal of not only hosting but also winning the prestigious competition.



The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, May 15, with an eagerly awaited match against Cote d’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Subsequent to this initial match, they will go head-to-head against Benin in their last group stage encounter six days later.



In a statement leading up to the tournament's commencement, the former Ghanaian international displayed confidence in his team's capability to secure victory on their home ground.



“The boys are prepared, and we will approach each game one step at a time, aiming to progress from the group stage.



"Following that, our target is to claim the trophy since we are hosting the tournament and must emerge victorious."



Moreover, the competition carries significant importance as it acts as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's most recent qualification for this event dates back to 2017, when they made it to the final but ultimately finished as the runners-up.