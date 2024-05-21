WAFU B U17: We want to dominate and beat Benin - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, has emphasized the importance of adhering to their unique style and asserting dominance in the upcoming match against Benin on Tuesday in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



Ghana’s U17 national team delivered an impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their first match of the tournament in Accra, setting high expectations for their second Group A encounter.



Coach Kingston expressed his team's unwavering focus and determination, ensuring that they will maintain their intensity throughout the game.



Coach Kingston stated, “Complacency is not a part of our approach. We have a distinct style that we aim to showcase, focusing on dominating possession and securing a victory on Tuesday.”



His confidence is fueled by the team's outstanding performance against Ivory Coast, highlighting their attacking strength and defensive stability.



The coach is resolute in his commitment to sustaining the team's exceptional level of play, emphasizing their goal of dominance and success in every match. Ghana is fully prepared to face Benin and pursue their objective of victory.



The match between Ghana and Benin is set to commence at 16:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



A triumph would reinforce the Black Starlets' lead in Group A and enhance their prospects of advancing to the championship.