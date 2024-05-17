WAFU B U17: 'We will win the tournament for Ghanaians'- Black Starlets winger

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Joseph Narbi, the winger for the Black Starlets, remains optimistic about Ghana's chances of winning the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations after a strong start to the competition.



In their match against Ivory Coast at the Legon Sports, Ghana secured an impressive 5-1 victory, with Narbi scoring two goals for the team. His outstanding performance against the young Elephants earned him the title of Man of the Match.



Looking ahead, the Black Starlets will now face Benin, to advance to the semi-finals.



Despite acknowledging the strength of Ivory Coast, Narbi emphasized that they approach every game with a winning mentality and will be prepared for the challenge posed by Benin.



Ghana's qualification for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations next year hinges on reaching the final, as they have missed out on the previous three tournaments.



Narbi assured Ghanaians that he and his teammates are determined to bring home the trophy and make the nation proud.