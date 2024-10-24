You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997762

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

WAFU B U20 Championship: Black Satellites advance to semis after draw with Togo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Black Satellites Ghana Black Satellites

Ghana's U20 men's national team, known as the Black Satellites, has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship following a determined 1-1 draw against the host nation, Togo, on Wednesday.

This result allowed Ghana to finish at the top of Group A, securing their spot in the tournament's final four.

The Black

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment