WAFU B U20 Championship: Black Satellites advance to semis after draw with Togo

Ghana's U20 men's national team, known as the Black Satellites, has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship following a determined 1-1 draw against the host nation, Togo, on Wednesday.



This result allowed Ghana to finish at the top of Group A, securing their spot in the tournament's final four.



The Black



Satellites kicked off their campaign with an exciting 2-2 draw against Benin, a match that kept fans engaged as both sides displayed dynamic attacking play.



In their second match, Ghana improved their performance, achieving a solid 2-0 victory over Niger, which not only earned them their first three points but also enhanced their confidence in pursuit of the championship.



In the decisive Group A match against Togo, Ghana knew that a draw would suffice for progression.



They executed a disciplined strategy, with forward Jerry Afriyie scoring early to give them the lead. However, Togo managed to equalize later, leading to a tense conclusion.



Despite the pressure from the home team, Ghana maintained their composure, securing the vital point needed to top the group.



The draw confirmed their advancement to the semi-finals, where they will compete against other leading teams in the region.



The WAFU Zone B U20 Championship is crucial as it serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, with only the finalists earning a spot in the continental tournament, raising the stakes for the Black Satellites as they enter the knockout phase.