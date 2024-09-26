WAFU B U20 Championship: Black Satellites team not yet at the level we want – Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei has expressed concerns about his team's current condition as they gear up for the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship.



Despite this, he acknowledged that their preparations are advancing and they will be ready for the tournament set to occur next month in Togo.



The Black Satellites have been in training for several weeks, aiming to mirror their success from the 2023 African Games held in March.



Ofei stated, "Preparation is ongoing. While we may not be at our desired level yet, we are making progress."