Source: Ghanasoccernet

WAFU U-17 Championship: Ghana assistant coaches to handle Nigeria clash after Laryea Kingston's disappearance

Laryea Kingston Laryea Kingston

Ghana's assistant coaches will take charge of the third-place playoff against Nigeria as head coach Laryea Kingston remains missing following the team's loss to Burkina Faso.

Kingston's sudden departure from the team bus after the match has raised concerns, with no sign of him since then.

Despite a strong performance in the group stage, Ghana faltered against Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, missing out on U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

