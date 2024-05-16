WAFU ZONE B U17 Championship: Joseph Narbi named Man of the Match after Ghana’s big win over Ivory Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Joseph Narbi, the winger for the Black Starlets, has been awarded the title of Man of the Match due to his exceptional display during Ghana's impressive victory over Ivory Coast.



Taking part in the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations tournament, Narbi showcased his skills as he started for Ghana's U17 male national team in their opening game.



The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, witnessed Narbi's remarkable performance, where he scored two goals and provided an assist, ultimately leading the Black Starlets to a resounding 5-1 triumph.



In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Narbi was rightfully named Man of the Match.



In a post-match interview, he humbly acknowledged his teammates for their collective effort in securing the significant win.



Furthermore, Narbi expressed his determination, assuring the Ghanaian people that the Black Starlets are fully committed to working hard and securing another victory in their upcoming match against Benin.



