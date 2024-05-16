WAFU ZONE B U17 Championship: Kurt Okraku meets LOC; urges maximum effort for successful tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GFA President Kurt Okraku held a meeting with the sub-regional body's leadership and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations.



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the preparations and overall expectations for the tournament, which is being hosted by Ghana this month.



During the meeting, Okraku emphasized the importance of inclusivity, creativity, innovation, and a strong commitment to excellence.



He advised the Organising Committee and the WAFU Zone B team to organize a remarkable tournament, while also urging them to be patient and tolerant when dealing with the participating teams and any potential organizational challenges.



The meeting was attended by various officials, including Match Commissioners, top officials of WAFU such as Media Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Coordinators Samira Ghartey and Ama Brobey-Williams, and Head of Security John Ansah. Vice-Chairman of the LOC, Robert Otieku Duncan, and member Paul Anyaba were also present.



The youth tournament will feature seven countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, and Togo.



Taking place at the University of Ghana Stadium, the sub-regional tournament will run from May 15-28, 2024, and serves as the qualifying pathway for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.