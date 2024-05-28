WAFU Zone B Championship: Black Starlets will face Nigeria with high spirit - Frederick Acheampong

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Frederick Acheampong, the Chairman of the Management Committee for the Black Starlets, has shown optimism in the team's ability to bounce back after their recent defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU U17 Zone B semi-finals.



Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the U17 AFCON suffered a blow with a 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso, leaving the players demoralized.



The departure of their head coach, Laryea Kingston, only added to their dismay as they prepared for the third-place playoff against Nigeria.



To boost the team's spirits and concentration for the upcoming game, Frederick Acheampong disclosed that Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), personally stepped in to offer assistance.