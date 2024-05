Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

GFA President Kurt Okraku has encouraged the Black Starlets to give their all and defeat Nigeria's Golden Eaglets in the upcoming match.



The U-17 team will face off against their West African rivals for third and fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship.



Mr Okraku emphasized the importance of unity and performance to secure a victory, highlighting the talent within the team and expressing his confidence in their abilities.