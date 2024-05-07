WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Cote d'Ivoire in opener

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The WAFU Zone B secretariat has announced the schedule for the U-17 Cup of Nations, Accra 2024.



The tournament will kick off with the host nation Ghana facing Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.



On Thursday, May 16, 2024, defending champions Nigeria will go head-to-head against Burkina Faso in an exciting fixture, while Togo will clash with Niger on Matchday Two.



The University of Ghana Stadium will be the venue for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 29, 2024.



The participating teams include reigning champions Nigeria, host nation Ghana, as well as Cote D'Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso.



These teams will compete for the highly sought-after title and a chance to secure a spot in the upcoming TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.