WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets to take on Niger in a friendly ahead of tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Ghanaian Black Starlets are in the final stages of preparation for their last friendly match against Niger before the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



Set to take place on Thursday at 15:30 GMT, the game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This match signifies the end of their training sessions as they get ready for the tournament starting on May 15, 2024.



Under the guidance of Laryea Kingston, the team has been working hard to perfect their tactics, making this friendly an important opportunity for them.



Coming off a successful run at the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament in Russia, with two wins and one loss, Ghana is looking to further enhance their skills in the match against Niger.



Niger is also using this friendly as crucial preparation for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, where they are grouped with Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso.



In contrast, Ghana is placed in group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast for the WAFU Championship.



Additionally, the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship acts as the qualifying event for the 2025 U17 AFCON, making the upcoming fixture even more significant.