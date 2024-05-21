You are here: HomeSports2024 05 21Article 1940903

WAFU Zone B U17 Championship: Black Starlets secure 2-0 victory over Benin

The Ghana U17 male national team, known as the Black Starlets, have progressed to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship. Today, they faced Benin in their second Group A match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

Ghana dominated possession and scored the goals needed to secure a victory.

Mark Kagawa opened the scoring in the 19th minute, followed by a goal from midfielder Theophilus Ayamga three minutes later.

Benin managed to pull one back before halftime, but it was disallowed due to an offside. Despite a competitive second half, neither team could score, resulting in a 2-0 win for Ghana.

This victory means Ghana has secured a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament with two wins in two games.

