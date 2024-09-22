WATCH: Barcelona and Villarreal trade goals as La Ceramica score goes to 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona was on track to secure their sixth consecutive victory at the beginning of the new La Liga season, having extended their lead after an early goal at La Ceramica.



However, Villarreal quickly responded, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of the Catalans.



Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal at La Ceramica and later added a second for both himself and Barcelona in the 36th minute.



Following a chaotic moment in the penalty area, he executed an acrobatic volley into an unguarded net, as Diego Conde was caught out of position after making a save.