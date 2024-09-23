You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984874

Source: BBC

WSL agrees new £45m sponsorship deal with Barclays

Chelsea are chasing a sixth consecutive Women's Super League title this season

A new three-year deal has been finalized with Barclays to continue as the title sponsor for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

The agreement is reportedly valued at around £15 million annually, which includes both investment and marketing, effectively doubling the previous contract that expires at the end of this season.

This marks the first significant contract obtained by the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the organization that has recently taken over the WSL.

