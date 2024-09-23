WSL agrees new £45m sponsorship deal with Barclays

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: BBC

A new three-year deal has been finalized with Barclays to continue as the title sponsor for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.



The agreement is reportedly valued at around £15 million annually, which includes both investment and marketing, effectively doubling the previous contract that expires at the end of this season.



This marks the first significant contract obtained by the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the organization that has recently taken over the WSL.