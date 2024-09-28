You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986836

Source: BBC

Wada appeals against Sinner doping exoneration

Jannik Sinner has won the Australian and US Open this year Jannik Sinner has won the Australian and US Open this year

The World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged the ruling that found world number one Jannik Sinner not at fault after he tested positive for a prohibited substance on two occasions.

WADA contends that the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) August decision to clear the Italian player was "incorrect according to the relevant regulations."

Consequently, WADA has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), advocating for a suspension of "one to two years" for Sinner.

