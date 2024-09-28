Wada appeals against Sinner doping exoneration

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

The World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged the ruling that found world number one Jannik Sinner not at fault after he tested positive for a prohibited substance on two occasions.



WADA contends that the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) August decision to clear the Italian player was "incorrect according to the relevant regulations."



Consequently, WADA has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), advocating for a suspension of "one to two years" for Sinner.