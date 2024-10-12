You are here: HomeSports2024 10 12Article 1992557

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Wales throw away two-goal lead to draw in Iceland

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wales seemed to be cruising to victory in Reykjavik before Iceland's fightback Wales seemed to be cruising to victory in Reykjavik before Iceland's fightback

Wales experienced their first major disappointment under Craig Bellamy, relinquishing a 2-0 lead at halftime to end in a draw against Iceland in the Nations League in Reykjavik.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring by capitalizing on a rebound from Harry Wilson's saved shot, and Wilson later added a goal with a confident finish after receiving a beautifully lofted pass from Neco Williams.

However, despite seeming in control, Wales lost their lead within just three minutes in the second half.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment