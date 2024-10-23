You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997309

Source: BBC

Warner offers to end Test retirement to face India

David Warner played 383 matches for Australia across all three formats

David Warner, the former Australian opener, has expressed his willingness to return from Test retirement for the upcoming series against India.

Since Warner's retirement in January at the age of 37, Steve Smith has been opening the batting with Usman Khawaja in the four Tests played.

However, for the series against India starting in November, Smith will shift back to the number four position due to all-rounder Cameron Green's back injury, prompting Australia to seek a new opening partner for Khawaja.

