Warner's leadership ban lifted by Cricket Australia

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership roles has been revoked by Cricket Australia.



The 37-year-old cricketer had faced a 12-month suspension and was barred from any leadership positions due to his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering incident.



With this lifting of the ban, Warner, who concluded his international career this year, is now eligible to take on captaincy roles in Australian domestic cricket, including for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.



Cricket Australia announced that this decision followed an evaluation by an independent panel.