Watch Black Stars' second training session ahead of 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana on Wednesday, January 3, continued preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with a second training session.



The male senior national team of Ghana is one of the 24 national teams gearing up for the start of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast this month.



On Tuesday, the Black Stars held their first training session at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



That training session featured 25 out of the 27 players invited by head coach Chris Hughton.



Today, it was the same number of players that trained at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex when the Black Stars stepped up preparations for the AFCON.



Players that trained on Wednesday.



Goalkeepers. Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Jojo Wollacott, Richard Ofori Defenders. Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders. Salis Samed, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashmieru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey, Andre Ayew,



Wingers. Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer



Strikers. Antoine Semenyo, Jonathan Sowah.



Coach Chris Hughton is expected to have a full house on Thursday when Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams report to camp.



